5 things for Houstonians to know on Thursday, May 7

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, May 7:

1. Man wanted in deadly Southside shooting spree arrested after short chase, police say

The man who was being sought in connection with a deadly shooting spree on Houston’s Southside was arrested Thursday morning after a short chase, police said.

According to a tweet by Houston police, 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was arrested about 4 a.m. while driving a vehicle that was stolen during the spree.

Police said Kelsey is believed to be the gunman responsible for three shootings Wednesday night that took place within a span of 45 minutes.

2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly says in recorded phone call that reopening state will increase coronavirus spread

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott apparently said in a recent phone call that reopening the state will escalate coronavirus spread.

Newsweek reported the call recording was made on the same day Abbott decided to reopen businesses.

3. City Council approves $15M funding to assist renters struggling to pay rent. Here’s how to apply.

Thousands of Houston families struggling to pay April and May rent will get some financial relief soon.

The Houston City Council voted Wednesday morning in favor of a $15 million-dollar assistance program with an additional $8 million for Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The program is expected to help close to 7,000 families with an average of $1,000 per month they’re behind on rent. Mayor Turner said the federal money, which came from the CARES Act, with be dispersed on a first come first serve basis.

4. Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order

Shelley Luther was booked in the Dallas County jail on Tuesday following a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

Luther was cited last month for keeping her salon open despite state and local directives that kept nonessential businesses closed, but she continued to defy the order and tore up a cease and desist letter in front of TV cameras.

5. Will murder hornets make their way to Texas? A Houston entomologist has the answer.

The insect world is about to encounter another problem, as“murder hornets” made their way to the U.S. from Asia.

The hornets typically avoid humans, but can attack when threatened. Multiple stings can kill humans, even if they are not allergic.

As the hornets migrated to Washington State last week, Texans may be wondering if they will be making their way over to the Lone Star State.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Hambo [hahm-boo] (noun) a Swedish folk dance in three-quarter time, originating in the 16th century.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 7, 1994: Norway’s most famous painting, “The Scream” by Edvard Munch, was recovered almost three months after it was stolen from a museum in Oslo.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Art ought never to be considered except in its relations with its ideal beauty.” - Alfred de Vigny

