HPD: 3 dead, 1 hurt in Southside shooting spree at 3 different locations within 45 minutes

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating three shootings that left at least three people dead and one was hurt in Houston’s Southside Wednesday night. Preliminary information reveals the shootings, in different locations, were connected.

The first shooting took place at about 8:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Bridgeport Road near Danfield Drive.

Two people were shot at that location and were rushed to the hospital, police said.

The next shooting happened at about 8:36 p.m. in the 5230 block of Kelling Street, which is about three miles away from the first location.

One person was shot and killed at that location, police say.

The third shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 13500 block of Hooper Roand near Almeda Genoa Road. One person was shot at that location and rushed to the hospital, officials said.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody or what the motive was behind the shooting spree.

Houston police are expected to provide an update at the Kelling Street location. KPRC 2 will livestream the briefing when it takes place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.