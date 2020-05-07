Houston-area hair and nail salons prepare to reopen Friday under new statewide protocols

HOUSTON – Barbershops and hair, nail and tanning salons are preparing to reopen on Friday, after Gov. Greg Abbott announced new guidelines to reopen Tuesday.

The owner of The Upper Hand salon, Rachel Gower, said that things will likely feel and look different inside of the salon post-COVID-19.

“The idea is to minimize contact, not only between people but people and things,” Gower said.

Recommendations from the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration encourage salons to remove magazines, retail and extra seating to avoid people gathering. The documents state that stylists should wear masks during service and encourages gloves. The guidelines also require clients to wash their hands before service, each work station must be fully sanitized after every client and contactless checkout options are encouraged.

The set up is different at Salon Meyerland but the same rules apply. The salon has nail technicians, hairstylists and makeup artists independently contracted in their suites.

The owner, Bonner Brinson said that the past few weeks have been difficult financially and emotionally but they are working to implement the best strategies they can before the business opens on Friday.

Here are the protocols for customers: