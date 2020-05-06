National Nurses Week: Here’s where health care workers can get freebies and discounts through May 12

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Happy National Nurses Week!

Here is where you can get freebies and discounts as a thank you for all you do.

Food

Chipotle: Get a free burrito starting on May 6. Eligibility requirements are available on Chipotle’s offer website.

Dunkin’: Get a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut when visiting operating locations on May 6. No purchase necessary

Home Chef: Nurses, doctors, hospital employees, and first responders who verify with ID.me at checkout will receive an exclusive discount.

Krispy Kreme: Health care workers can get a dozen original glazed donuts for free on Monday, May 11.

Starbucks: Get a free tall brewed (hot or iced) coffee through May 31.

Outback Steakhouse: Nurses, doctors, and medical personnel can get 10% off their entire bill with the restaurant’s ongoing Heroes Discount.

Apparel

Adidas: 40% off purchases on their website for verified medical professionals, first responders, and nurses. Eligible customers can verify their IDs by visiting adidas.com/us/discount-programs.

Crocs: Free shoes are available for heath care workers every day on Crocs’ website at 11 a.m. The freebie is available through the offer website.

Nike: Medical professionals in the U.S. can get a 20% off discount through Nike’s online store by visiting nike.com/help/a/first-responder-discount.

The North Face: Healthcare workers and first responders can get a 50% discount on non-sale items on The North Face website and company-owned stores in the U.S. A 10% discount is being offered on non-clearance items at the company’s outlet stores.

Skechers: is offering a 30% discount on shoes for nurses and other essential workers through May 31.

Vineyard Vines: All medical professionals are eligible to apply for the 50% discount. Visit the store’s website for details starting May 6.