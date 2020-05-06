UNREAL! This video shows the view from inside one of the Blue Angels’ jets flying over Houston

HOUSTON – The Blue Angels flew over Houston Wednesday afternoon in an awe-inspiring show of strength and smoke to honor the nation’s healthcare workers who have worked 'round the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flight over H-Town was part of the team’s America Strong tour and their next flyover salute will be in New Orleans.

A flyover is also being organized by The Lone Star Flight Museum on Friday, where people will have the chance to see nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds. Click here to read more about that flyover.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Watch the full Blue Angels flyover

Houstonians track the Blue Angels’ Houston flyover

PHOTOS: Here are 24 photos of the Blue Angels flying over the Houston area