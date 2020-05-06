LIVE: KPRC 2’s Kris Gutierrez tracks the Blue Angels’ Houston flyover

Published: May 6, 2020, 11:06 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 12:13 pm

HOUSTON – The Blue Angels will honor first responders with a flyover Wednesday.

KPRC 2′s Kris Gutierrez will be among the thousands across the Houston area with eyes to the skies as the planes fly their route over the city. Be sure to watch his live broadcast on this article starting around 12:30 p.m.

The Blue Angels posted on its Facebook page Wednesday morning in anticipation of the flight.

In a few hours your #BlueAngels will be overhead Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New Orleans in a salute to frontline #COVID19 responders and essential workers! Tag us in your videos and photos! #AmericaStrong #InThisTogether Posted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Here are some of the preparations across Texas as the state waits for the flyover:

I’m looking for the Blue Angels flying over Dallas at 11 am! #BlueAngels #flyoverdallas — Hector Garcia (@hectorsdallas) May 6, 2020

The #BlueAngels just flew over our house and it was mesmerizing to say the least 🇺🇸🙌🏻 — Sledge (@hamptt1) May 6, 2020

Will you be watching? Share in the comments where you’re planning to view the flyover.