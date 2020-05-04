Blue Angels announce flyover of Houston to honor front-line workers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Blue Angels have been thanking front-line workers as they do their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by conducting flyovers in various cities.

Now it’s Houston’s turn.

According to the Blue Angels Twitter, the squadron will be flying over Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston and New Orleans on Wednesday.

The routes and overhead times will be announced Tuesday so people can find a way to safely watch the planes.

Last week the planes flew over Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta and other cities.

The Lone Star Flight Museum will be conducting a flyover of Houston on May 8, where people will have the chance to see nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds.

Click here to read more about that flyover.