Blue Angels announce flyover of Houston to honor front-line workers
HOUSTON – The Blue Angels have been thanking front-line workers as they do their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by conducting flyovers in various cities.
Now it’s Houston’s turn.
According to the Blue Angels Twitter, the squadron will be flying over Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston and New Orleans on Wednesday.
The routes and overhead times will be announced Tuesday so people can find a way to safely watch the planes.
Last week the planes flew over Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta and other cities.
#Dallas, #FortWorth, #Houston, #NewOrleans - your Blue Angels are heading your way this Wednesday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times. Stay home and stay safe!#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/HbwisyC7JN— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 4, 2020
The Lone Star Flight Museum will be conducting a flyover of Houston on May 8, where people will have the chance to see nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds.
