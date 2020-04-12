SUPPORT LOCAL: This snack shop near The Woodlands says it has a ‘perfect 5-star score’ on Yelp, Facebook and Google

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Very Fresh - Ceviches & Snacks?

Very Fresh - Ceviches & Snacks is a small snack shop that sells all kinds of fresh seafood like ceviches and aguachiles, as well as fruit snacks, fruit smoothies, corn snacks, mangonadas, signature drinks, micheladas and more.

How did the business start?

“My wife and I started this small business three years ago,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “We have become very popular because of our excellent service, our great quality and size of our products. We have a perfect 5-star score on social networks like Yelp, Facebook, Google and more. We treat every customer like one of ours and they get what they want to eat because everything is made fresh!”

Where is Very Fresh - Ceviches & Snacks located?

Very Fresh - Ceviches & Snacks is located at 18379 Kuykendahl Road.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by calling to order for pickup or ordering for delivery through DoorDash.

Visit veryfreshsnacks.com to view its menu.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.