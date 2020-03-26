10 Houston businesses shared their coronavirus struggles with KPRC 2. Here’s how to help

HOUSTON – From restaurants to cleaning services, thousands of Houston-area businesses are struggling as people stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

We asked businesses to share their stories and how you can help them out during the pandemic.

Here are 10 entries we received:

La Macro - Food

La Macro is a local food truck located near northside Houston.

Here’s part of what the owner shared with us:

“I’m a single small business owner and have been in business for 8 years and have never struggled in my years of business as these past few weeks... I wanted to just stop but my followers and customers have asked me not to give up... just like I didn’t give up on Houston after Harvey... they want to help out and give back.... 🙏🏽 I cannot employ my staff because I cannot afford to and we are relying on faith at the moment...”

You can support this business by making orders to-go.

Location: 3903 Fulton Street

Phone: (832) 618-4611

Bark N’ Sparkle is a dog grooming service.

Here’s part of what the owner shared with us:

“I groom dogs in my own home or in the comfort of the client’s home. I make them look and feel better for their owners and themselves. Bring your fur baby to me. I can set out a kennel for you to leave your pet on my porch as to have no human contact. I am practicing all precautions and extra sanitation procedures. Business is at a dead halt right now.”

You can support this business by taking your fur babies to get groomed.

Location: 910 Pebbleshire Drive

Phone: (832) 988- 9402

Armstrong Plumbing Company - Home

Armstrong Plumbing is a new plumbing company serving the Houston area. It specializes in conventional and tankless water heaters.

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

“We opened in mid-January of this year. Our master plumber went into plumbing 15 years ago when he found out that he had a baby on the way. He started specializing in water heaters 8 years ago. Starting a business has been hard especially since we are living in a world of unknowns but we are fortunate enough to still be able to help people in need.”

This business is offering discounted services to customers who have been laid off or have had their hours cut.

Phone: (281) 485-3838

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

“Most of our clients have been forced to close during this epic pandemic- without relief, therefore causing us to lose business and struggle to keep our staff employed. We are juggling the schedule and business capitol the best we can to triage our operations and keep paychecks going to our most critical assets- our employees.”

Location: 675 Bering Drive Suite 200

Phone: (281) 415-1023

Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston - Dance

The Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston is a new business in Sawyer Heights/Arts District with plans to open this spring.

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

"We hope when COVID19 goes away everyone will come join us! See our website for more information!”

You can support this business by taking one of its live-streamed dance classes that are suited for all ages.

Location: 1302 Houston Avenue Suite #300

Phone: (713) 804-6646

Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston - Health

Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston provides the community with physicians treating patients with ear, nose and throat issues.

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

“We have made the decision to stay open and try to keep as many people to stay out of the hospital as possible. We are trying to keep the hospitals and urgent care facilities from having to treat patients that would have no other choice than urgent care or hospital if we were to close. We are offering virtual visits for patients with compromised health and in-person visits for patients without a fever or cough.”

You can support this business through its virtual services.

Location: 4101 Greenbriar Drive Suite 320

Phone: (713) 795-0111

Storage Authority on Walters Road - Storage

Storage Authority is a storage facility near Spears and Walters Road that has been in business for one year.

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

“We started out with thinking of making our lives better and help out by giving great prices! We are barely a year in and it has affected us big time so any help will work! Whether you want to rent a unit for a month or for a while please come by we will treat you as family. ”

This business wants to help its customers by offering 3 months at 50% off without a contract. And if customers need it for longer, the original price will stay for a whole year. They will even help by making sure you don’t pay a deposit or admin fee.

Location: 11966 Walters Road

Phone: (832) 777-7877

Krispy Kreme Humble location - Food

Here’s part of what the manager shared with us:

“We are encouraging our guests to order online. This will make it safer for our staff since our guests will only be picking up and won’t have to spend time in our establishment. This will also help to have less contact since they can pay online, we won’t have to touch their cash or credit cards. And they won’t have to walk in to pick up, they can do it through our drive-through window.”

You can support this business by ordering online which will make it a lot safer for its staff.

Location: 1960 Bypass Road W

Phone: (346) 323-7220

Banh Mi And Tea Restaurant - Food

Banh Mi And Tea Restaurant serves Vietnamese sandwiches and Boba Tea. They also have a variety of appetizers and noodles bowl and plates.

Here’s what they shared with us:

“We opened this restaurant 2 years ago. We do the best Banh Mi in Copperfield Village.”

You can support this business by ordering food for delivery.

Location: 7067 Highway 6 North

Phone: (281) 656- 8075

Andy’s Kitchen is a small restaurant that offers American comfort food. It was voted best burger in Cypress.

Here’s part of what they shared with us:

“Andy supports our community through feeding churches, schools, first responders and veterans. Now he needs us! Andy is a genuine caring guy. He makes people laugh and is always giving back. He sponsors veteran lunches and feeds school staff and first responders."

Location: 15202 Mason Road

Phone: (832) 653-8302

If you’re a local business owner or manager and would like to share your story, click here.