SUPPORT LOCAL: Here’s how customers of the Krispy Kreme Humble location can 'make it a lot safer for staff’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How long has the current general manager been working for the company?

General manager David Vargas started working at Krispy Kreme in July 2019. Vargas shared that the key to success is treating employees the same way you’d like to be treated. “As the leader you want them to follow you because they want to and not because they have to,” Vargas wrote to KPRC. “This will tremendously create a good working environment and your guests will feel it.”

Where is this Krispy Kreme located?

This Krispy Kreme is located at 1960 Bypass Road W.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by ordering online which will make it a lot safer for its staff. By placing orders online, guests can pick up their orders through the drive-through window instead of spending time in the establishment. It will also help by reducing contact since they’ll be paying online and employees won’t have to touch their cash or credit cards.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.