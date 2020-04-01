SUPPORT LOCAL: Cypress restaurant owner has helped feed churches, schools, first responders and veterans

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Andy’s Kitchen?

Andy’s Kitchen is a small Cypress restaurant that serves American comfort food and caters to its community. It has been voted “Best Burger” in Cypress.

Where is Andy’s Kitchen located?

Andy’s Kitchen is located at 15202 Mason Road.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by placing food orders through its website.

“Andy supports our community through feeding churches, schools, first responders and veterans," his restaurant wrote to KPRC. "Now he needs us. Andy is a genuine caring guy who makes people laugh and is always giving back. He loves Cypress.”

To view a list of more Houston businesses you can support, click here.