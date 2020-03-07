This primary care group treated 2 coronavirus cases in Houston, doctor says

HOUSTON – Village Medical has treated two different people over the past 10 days that have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Clive Fields.

"Both of the patients that we saw presented with mild respiratory problems at the time we saw them, but the good news is that both people are recovering and doing well and are in no serious distress," Dr. Fields said.

Village Medical is one of Houston's largest primary care groups.

KPRC 2 Investigates confirmed a few details about the two patients. A man and woman both in their sixties, both infected while visiting Egypt, both were suffering from mild respiratory trouble, both were seen in the last 10 days, and now both are quarantined.

As for the two doctors who work with Dr. Fields, who examined those patients, both doctors are self-quarantined at home under the CDC guidelines and are showing no signs of any illness, he said.

"We are following all of the guidelines offered to us to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues," Dr. Fields said.

As far as keeping yourself protected from the coronavirus, Dr. Fields said this virus could be spread through surfaces that you touch.

He recommended wiping down those publicly used surfaces that many, many different people will touch throughout the day—surfaces such as keyboards, shopping cart handles, office phones and door handles.

He suggested wiping those items down with disinfectant wipes that you can carry with you, washing your hands immediately after touching those items, and trying not to touch your nose or mouth.

Dr. Fields also debuted a claim that the virus can be spread through international packages. The CDC has not reported any cases of transmission through a package delivery, he said.

RELATED HEADLINES:

2 more presumptive cases of coronavirus announced in Fort Bend County, bringing Houston area total to 8

LATEST: Follow the developments of the coronavirus cases in the Houston area

HCA Houston Healthcare restricts visitors at 13 hospitals due to coronavirus cases

This is how big venues, airports in Houston are protecting against spread of coronavirus