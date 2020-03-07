This is how big venues, airports in Houston are protecting against spread of coronavirus

HOUSTON – A number of large venues across Houston from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport to the Toyota Center are taking steps to combat the coronavirus.

The approach is three-fold: messaging, hand sanitizing, and disinfecting.

“We know a lot of people travel through our airports, so we really want to emphasize our message, and just to do our part,” said Houston Airport System spokesperson Augusto Bernal.

Last year, 45 million people from all corners of the world filtered through Bush Intercontinental alone.

There are eight total coronavirus cases in the Houston area — three confirmed cases and five presumptive positive cases. All the cases are connected to a group that traveled to Egypt in late February. Health officials have not specified which airport or flight.

The Hobby Airport is displaying information on video screens to encourage proper hygiene to combat airborne illnesses.

The PA announcements offer similar public health messages throughout the concourses. Signage is posted in or around all bathrooms, and cleaning crews are using special medical grade disinfectant, Bernal said.

Here is the official statement from the Toyota Center:

The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center have implemented preventive measures recommended by the NBA and local and national healthcare professionals. Hand sanitizer stations have been positioned at entrances of Toyota Center in addition to wall-mounted units throughout high-traffic areas. Toyota Center has enhanced the cleaning and disinfection process of the facility between events. Staff has also been educated in the importance of maintaining a high level of cleanliness with both personal hygiene and workspace. The Rockets and Toyota Center will maintain communication with the league and health experts regarding any updated recommendations.