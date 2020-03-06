HCA Houston Healthcare restricts visitors at 13 hospitals due to coronavirus cases

HOUSTON – HCA Houston Healthcare announced Friday that they will be restricting the number of visitors at 13 hospitals in the Houston area due to the new coronavirus.

The new initiative was decided to help safeguard staff and patients at each facility.

Here are the following hospitals included in the restriction:

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Texas Orthopedic Hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

HCA Houston Healthcare West

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas

“While we understand the importance of in-hospital patients having friends, family and loved ones by their side, this measure is a necessary step in order to protect our patient and colleagues and patients,” said Dr. Mujtaba Ali-Khan, chief medical officer of HCA Houston Healthcare.

The restriction is effective immediately until further notice.

How many visitors are allowed?

HCA Houston Healthcare hospital will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Officials said visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new rules will allow one visitor to stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

They said all visitors will be screened by answering a series of questions about their recent travel history.

HCA Houston Healthcare said each hospital will have a separate entrance for employees.

“Our best advice is to limit visitation during this time,” Ali-Khan said.

What are other hospitals doing?

Houston Methodist said it’s not changing its visitor policy or screening visitors, but will if necessary. Houston Methodist said it established a plan to use to determine who should be tested when there is a suspected COVID-19 case.

People who have been possibly exposed to coronavirus, have symptoms such as coughing, fever or traveled to high-risk countries can call their primary care doctor’s office or contact a Houston Methodist practitioner through virtual urgent care visits. Houston Methodist’s goal is to keep patients who do not need COVID-19 screening out of its emergency rooms.

Houston Methodist encourages its patients to be vigilant and protect themselves by following these basic steps: