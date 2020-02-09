WeekHack: Valentine’s Day Friday, major construction on 610 at 69 continues, Mardi Gras! Galveston set to kick off and more Houston happenings

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. We also sprinkled in a national story we thought you should know about.

Attention dawdlers, dilly-dalliers, slowpokes, procrastinators and the like:Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Don’t panic. You still have time to plan the perfect way to celebrate your better half. Whether that’s with a romantic getaway, a date-night dinner at Waffle House or a night on the town, we’re here to help you out.

Drivers be prepared: Construction on 610 at 69 starts today

Drivers, here’s what you should know before you hit the road this week: The West Loop will be closed at the Southwest Freeway early on February 10, again from February 14 through February 17, and from February 21 through and February 24.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-610 West Loop northbound will detour to I-610 frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes of I-610 northbound. Motorists traveling southbound on I-610 West Loop will detour to I-69 southbound, exit at Chimney Rock, U-turn at Chimney Rock to reach the I-69 northbound mainlanes, and take the direct connector from I-69 northbound to I-610 southbound.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, from left, Democratic presidential candidates businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Following Iowa’s caucus chaos, the New Hampshire primary is poised to take on an important role as the second nominating contest for the 2020 presidential election.

The state's Feb. 11 contest is a primary, which works like a general election. Good news: It’s much simpler than a caucus. The primary is also run by state and local governments, not the political parties, like in Iowa.

Galveston County Fair and Rodeo to announce 2020 entertainment lineup

On Monday, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo will announce their entertainment lineup for 2020. The 14 music acts will perform from April 17 to April 25.

Astros spring training will begin this week with new general manager

The Astros will be back in action this week. Spring training begins on Thursday in West Palm beach with new manager Dusty Baker.

The state’s largestMardi Gras celebration will kick off Friday and runs through Feb. 25. Mardi Gras! Galveston will celebrate the holiday island-style with several parades, family events, performances and more.

Home and garden enthusiasts, we’ve got some good news for you: the 34th Annual Texas Home & Garden Show is slated to make its annual return to Houston from Feb. 14 through Feb. 15 at the NRG Center. Tickets run $8 for adults. Kids 14 years old and younger get in for free. Want to save a couple bucks? Purchase your tickets online.

Yes! A festival coming to Houston will give you the chance to indulge in both.

The Taco X Tequila festival will be on Saturday, Feb 15. at the Guadalupe Park Plaza. tickets start at $5 and go to $100. None of the tickets include food and drinks, but the pricier tickets can get you a variety of other perks including select bar, shirts and more.