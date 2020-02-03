Here’s a list of kid-friendly things to do at ‘Mardi Gras! Galveston’ 2020
GALVESTON, Texas – Looking to take your kids to “Mardi Gras! Galveston” this year? The festival has several options that are fun for all ages. “Mardi Gras! Galveston” will be hosting their annual Family Gras on Feb. 23, and it’s filled with family-friendly events.
Admission
Admission to the entertainment grounds and parades is free to children 12 and younger with a paid adult admission.
Coloring contest
Children can participate in the “Mardi Gras! Galveston” coloring contest until Feb. 10. They can either pick up a coloring sheet at any participating Moody Bank locations in Galveston or download the sheet on this website. They must be turned in at the same location for contest participation.
The contest is divided into different age groups and judged by a panel of “Mardi Gras! Galveston” sponsors.
Prizes for the winners include a chance to ride on a float, attend a Family Gras balcony party and have their entry be featured in the Galveston Daily News.
For more information and contest rules, go to mardigrasgalveston.com/family-events.
The weather is cleared up for a beautiful day of Family Gras! It is FREE and a perfect time to bring the family out and enjoy some parades. #mardigrasgalveston Parade Schedule: 12:00pm: Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade 1:30pm: Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade 3:00pm: Mardi Gras! Children’s Parade #mardigras #galveston #galvestonmardigras #fattuesday #parades #parade #fattuesday #familyday #familytime
Kid-friendly balcony party
Families will enjoy the Firefighters Children’s Parade Balcony Party on Feb. 23. They can view all three children’s parades by throwing beads at the kids down below. Tickets are $15 per person and include a cash bar for the adults and beads for the kiddos.
Parades
Finally, “Mardi Gras! Galveston” will be hosting kid-friendly parades during Family Gras on Feb. 23.
Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade
Time: Noon
Presented by Moody National Bank, the parade will feature festive floats, Shriners clowns, and mini cars.
Krewe of Barkus & Meowx Parade
Time: 1:30 p.m.
After the Shriners parade, stay after to enjoy the 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade, sponsored by the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Mardi Gras Children’s Parade
Time: 3 p.m.
Local firefighters and first responders will be hosting a parade dedicated to the families and children of Galveston with decorated floats and costumed kids.
