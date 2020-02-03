Here’s a list of kid-friendly things to do at ‘Mardi Gras! Galveston’ 2020

GALVESTON, Texas – Looking to take your kids to “Mardi Gras! Galveston” this year? The festival has several options that are fun for all ages. “Mardi Gras! Galveston” will be hosting their annual Family Gras on Feb. 23, and it’s filled with family-friendly events.

Admission

Admission to the entertainment grounds and parades is free to children 12 and younger with a paid adult admission.

Coloring contest

Children can participate in the “Mardi Gras! Galveston” coloring contest until Feb. 10. They can either pick up a coloring sheet at any participating Moody Bank locations in Galveston or download the sheet on this website. They must be turned in at the same location for contest participation.

The contest is divided into different age groups and judged by a panel of “Mardi Gras! Galveston” sponsors.

Prizes for the winners include a chance to ride on a float, attend a Family Gras balcony party and have their entry be featured in the Galveston Daily News.

For more information and contest rules, go to mardigrasgalveston.com/family-events.

Kid-friendly balcony party

Families will enjoy the Firefighters Children’s Parade Balcony Party on Feb. 23. They can view all three children’s parades by throwing beads at the kids down below. Tickets are $15 per person and include a cash bar for the adults and beads for the kiddos.

Parades

Finally, “Mardi Gras! Galveston” will be hosting kid-friendly parades during Family Gras on Feb. 23.

Shriners Hospitals for Children & Sunshine Kids Parade

Time: Noon

Presented by Moody National Bank, the parade will feature festive floats, Shriners clowns, and mini cars.

Krewe of Barkus & Meowx Parade

Time: 1:30 p.m.

After the Shriners parade, stay after to enjoy the 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade, sponsored by the Galveston Island Humane Society.

Mardi Gras Children’s Parade

Time: 3 p.m.

Local firefighters and first responders will be hosting a parade dedicated to the families and children of Galveston with decorated floats and costumed kids.