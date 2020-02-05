Date night ideas: Romantic photo spots in Houston

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for something creative to do on your next date night, how about taking a trip to a romantic and super Instgrammable local venue? Houston has so many picturesque backdrops, from cozy log cabin restaurants to lush floral gardens, you can easily make a memorable night unforgettable by snapping the perfect picture.

1. James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace

Romantic review: “Truly a wonderful sight to see...I took my wife here to see this wonder art piece and she had a great time. The anticipation for dawn never felt so weird, the count down to see the lights and the skyspace was just so relaxing it’s hard to describe. Many people show up for these events, and make sure if you’re planning on seeing this in the summer, bring a hand held fan. A nice place for a first date and for a group outing. The surrounding buildings of Rice University make it a more pleasant atmosphere.” – Robert L.

Address: Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion, Houston, TX 77005

Website: www.moody.rice.edu/james-turrell-twilight-epiphany-skyspace

2. Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern

Romantic review: “There are no words. You have to experience this for yourself. This is such a unique, historical and must-do experience. The tour takes approximately 30 minutes and is free on Thursdays, otherwise it’s a huge fee of $2. Tickets are easily ordered online or on-site. There are plenty of parking spaces. You start the tour by walking down a short, winding and lighted passage. When the doors open and you walk inside, you can feel a unanimous “wow” from everyone in the tour. It truly is breathtaking. The beauty of the light reflecting from the columns and water is something everyone is trying to capture in photos, but the photos do no justice.” – Dea F.

Address: 105 Sabine St., Houston, TX 77007

Website: www.buffalobayou.org/visit/destination/the-cistern

3. Houston Zoo Reflection Pool

Romantic review: “Boy was I surprised at all the completed renovations! This place has always been well taken care of, but all the newly paved pathways, new habitats, movies, spruced up everything - even the reflecting pool was spiffy’d up - just kind of wow! It has always been beautiful - but really wow! I have been to zoos all over the south and this is still my very favorite zoo…The pathways meander pleasingly around and through really lovely and scenic spaces…Bring your camera.” – Ella H.

Address: 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Website: www.houstonzoo.org

4. The Rainbow Lodge

Holiday Luncheon Party Rooms are ready! 10-80 guests. We are here to help with all the special touches. Posted by Rainbow Lodge on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Romantic review: “I looked up romantic restaurants in Houston for a special place to celebrate our fourth wedding anniversary. So glad I did!! This place did not disappoint. Valet parking was great! Our waiter even took us out on the patio to take a couple photos of us for memory’s sake. The food was delicious. The atmosphere is rustic and beautiful.” – Janis L.

Address: 2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008

Website: www.rainbow-lodge.com

5. Hermann Park Japanese Garden

Romantic review: “Beautiful garden in Houston. I loved the pond and the ducks. It’s obviously a well-known picturesque location - someone was taking maternity photos when I was there. Good place for a walk with your dog, or a romantic walk, or just a regular walk (whatever mood you’re in)…I’m not quite sure how authentic it is for a Japanese garden since I’ve never been to one before, but I do know that it’s a beautiful garden.” – Vanessa S.

Address: 6000 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030

Website: www.hermannpark.org

6. Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

Romantic review: “We went on a Sunday to have portraits taken, and although it was crowded, we had no issues getting the pictures we wanted. The trails were nicely carved out, and we felt very safe the whole time. I would recommend going about an hour and a half before sunset if you are going to take pictures, but if not, then just about any hour of the day that it is open is great.” – Katlyn K.

Address: 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024

Website: www.houstonarboretum.org

7. Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

Romantic review: “Located in the Galleria area, the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park is a great place to relax, people watch, and enjoy the scenery...The Waterwall itself provides great photo opportunities for out of town visitors as well as locals. Sometimes there are even people taking professional photos for engagements, weddings, and other special occasions. Parking is plentiful around the park as well as covered parking in the nearby Galleria parking garage. There aren’t swings or slides for kids like you’d find in a normal park, but there is plenty of open space for other park activities and even picnicking.” – Anthony A.

Address: 2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Website: www.uptown-houston.com

