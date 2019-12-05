Tacos and tequila? Yes, please! What to know about the festival coming to Houston

HOUSTON – Did someone say tacos AND tequila?

Yes! A festival coming to Houston will give you the chance to indulge in both, but you’ll have to wait a couple of months for the party.

When and where is it?

The Taco X Tequila festival will be on Saturday, Feb 15. at the Guadalupe Park Plaza and the fiesta will be far from boring.

What can you expect?

Apart from the 30 different tacos that will be available for purchase, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy margaritas (or straight tequila if you prefer) and dance to some live music.

According to the website, there will be 10 different kinds of margaritas and people should be “one the lookout for random tequila shots.”

The performances will include sets by some local DJs and a few live acts, and people can take home a memento by picking up some official Taco X Tequila fest merch including hats, shirts and more.

How much does it cost?

According to the website, tickets start at $5 and go to $100. None of the tickets include food and drinks, but the pricier tickets can get you a variety of other perks including select bar, shirts and more.

People who spring for the $100 will even get access to a custom tequila bar, gourmet tacos a VIP margarita machine, two drink tickets a swag bag and more.

The ticket website says sales end on Jan. 4. You can purchase your tickets at the Taco X Tequila Eventbrite page.

If you are planning to party hard (as one can only do when tacos and tequila are involved) always remember to plan a sober ride home.