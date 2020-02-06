5 romantic Texas retreats perfect for a Valentine’s Day getaway

Valentine’s Day comes with a lot of pressure—gifts, dinner reservations, grand gestures. Perhaps the most romantic thing of all is to eschew the holiday’s expectations and get out of town—with your honey, of course. These Texas resorts offer seclusion with a dash of luxury for a weekend of bonding and relaxation.

The luxurious safari tents at Collective Retreats Hill Country. Photo courtesy Collective Retreats.

COLLECTIVE RETREATS HILL COUNTRY, WIMBERLEY

Set on 225 acres of the Montesino Ranch in Wimberley, Collective Retreats Hill Country has plenty of room to roam and nature to absorb. The canvas safari tents are more glam than a typical outdoor lodging: They include a king-size bed, wood-stove heater, and indoor bathroom. The resort is offering a special Valentine’s Day package, which includes a two-night stay, in-tent breakfast, chef-led meat brining demo, and a farm-to-table dinner. Collective Retreats’ location makes it a great home base for exploring the Hill Country’s myriad wineries and perusing Wimberley’s art galleries.

WILLOW HOUSE, TERLINGUA

With 12 casitas on 250 acres, Willow House offers the unparalleled seclusion that people come to this part of Texas to find. Located 6 miles from Big Bend National Park, Willow House’s lodgings look like simple concrete blocks on the outside, but are lavishly and tastefully decorated on the inside. Guests may choose to curl up indoors and not see another soul, but the main house provides opportunities to socialize with other travelers with its stocked kitchen, grill, patios, and a fire pit. Venture to the wilds of the park or take in the desert charm of Terlingua’s Ghost Town.

CAMP COYOACAN, PORT ARANSAS

While hitting the beach in the winter time isn’t exactly everyone’s ideal, it’s perfect for escaping the crowds and enjoying a more relaxed version of the Texas Gulf Coast. Camp Coyoacan offers candy-colored yurts and bungalows just a 15-minute walk from the beach. The rooms are furnished with queen-size beds and desks, and the complex features a swimming pool, fire pits, and an elevated deck that provides picture-perfect views of the water. An on-site shop rents bikes for pedaling around town to fish, bird-watch, or devour seafood at one of the local restaurants.

DOVES REST, CANYON

Take in majestic views of Palo Duro Canyon, the second largest canyon in the United States, from one of nine Doves Rest cabins. The private rentals on the edge of the state park come fully loaded with bathrooms, kitchens, and fireplaces. No matter the season, guests decamp here for the scenery and solitude—keep an eye out for the aoudad sheep that roam nearby. Doves Rest can arrange horseback tours through the canyon. If you want to hit the town, Canyon and Amarillo are only a short drive away and provide various activities and diversions.

Getaway’s tiny cabins aren’t lacking in comfort. Photo courtesy Getaway.

GETAWAY, PINEY WOODS

To really get away from it all and immerse yourself in nature, book a tiny cabin from Getaway, a national hospitality company that recently opened a Piney Woods outpost. The lodgings are petite—136 to 200 square feet—but come with a queen-size bed, bathroom, mini-kitchen, and books and games (you might need those as there’s no Wifi). There are 40 cabins across 99 acres, and the large windows of the cabins show off East Texas’ renowned forests. While Getaway’s exact location isn’t revealed until you book, it boasts proximity to Tyler State Park, Cedar Creek Lake, and Lake Palestine.

This article was originally published on Texas Highways. Click here to view the article in its original format.