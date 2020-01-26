WeekHack: Special runoff elections, new H-E-B coming to Meyerland and more

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

What to know:

Election Day Jan. 28: Special runoff elections to fill two vacancies in the Texas House of Representatives

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: A woman hands out "I voted" stickers to voters at the Rummel Creek Elementary polling place on November 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Voters visited polling places around Texas on Election Day to cast their ballots in the midterms. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

Two special runoff elections will be held Jan. 28 to fill two vacancies in the Texas House of Representatives.

In Harris County, voters will decide who will fill the seat for Texas District 148. The contenders for the seat are Democrat Anna Eastman and Republican Luis La Rotta. You can see a sample ballot here.

You can get more information on the Harris County Clerk’s Office website.

The other big race is in Fort Bend County where voters will decide who will fill the vacancy for Texas District 28. The contenders are Democrat and educator Eliz Markowitz and Republican and businessman Gary Gates.

The race is being closely watched by the rest of the country as analysts feel it may indicate the trends as the 2020 election season heats up. Major political players are watching this race closely with Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro and Joe Biden all endorsing Markowitz. Read more about why this race has the national interest here.

Annual homeless count and survey to take place in Houston area this week

The Coalition for the Homeless, along with staff from The Way Home partner agencies, and community volunteers will conduct the annual Homeless Count & Survey from Monday, January 27 through Thursday, January 30. The 2020 Homeless Count will identify the number of both sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness across Houston, Pasadena, Harris County, Fort Bend County, and Montgomery County.

Meyerland Exterior Beechnut-Endicott

A new H-E-B is slated to open in Meyerland Plaza Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 4700 Beechnut Street in Houston.

The 95,000-square-feet store will sit in the northwest corner of Meyerland Plaza and will feature a parking structure and elevator on the lower level, and shopping and a sky bridge to JCPenney on the second level.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day to be observed Monday

Image courtesy of Holocaust Museum Houston (taken by Gary Fountain).

January 27, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp in World War II. In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the victims of the Holocaust. On Monday night, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Holocaust Museum of Houston will hold a commemorative event, including a panel discussion and play.

Fort Bend ISD to hold job fair Saturday

(KPRC2)

Fort Bend ISD will host a job fair to fill positions for the 2020-21 school year on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. To attend this event visit fortbendisd.com/fallinlove. Registration ends January 31.

Where to eat:

Pluckers new Stafford-location to open early 2020

Courtesy: Pluckers Wing Bar

The new Stafford location will be at 12469 Southwest Freeway at The Grid, a shopping center that features restaurants, shops, housing, offices and public spaces. The shop is set to open on Jan. 27 as the restaurant chain’s fifth Houston location.

Cadente's Frito Burrito located in Houston (KPRC)

“Tex-Mex done right.” That’s exactly the singular focus at Candete Handcrafter Tex-Mex located in the Montrose area. Recently opened in October, Candente is a sister Tex-Mex restaurant of the Pit Room. Now, you won’t find any barbecue here, but there are a few dishes that contain the Pit Room’s smoky flavors with a Tex-Mex twist. One of those items is their Frito Burrito. It’s around three pounds and its the length of the plate.

Smoked Brisket Hash Sandwich is one of the dishes served at Houston Sauce Pit (Instagram/@houstonsaucepit)

Houstonians are lining up for a new vegan food truck that specializes in barbecue.

Houston Sauce Company launched their newest food truck, Houston Sauce Pit two weeks ago. Their menu contains options that contain meatless dishes that became a sellout to barbecue fans.

The project was raised by Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay, who wanted to expand their menu to include choices that even carnivorous meat lovers can enjoy.

Some of the options served include a “loaded” brisket mash, smoked “wings” and brussel sprouts, and a “loaded” elote. Their most popular dish is the Smoked Link Loaded Mash, served with mashed potatoes, green onions and barbecue sauce.