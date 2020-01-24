Extreme Foods: Meet the massive 3-pound Frito Burrito the size of your forearm!

HOUSTON – “Tex-Mex done right.” That’s exactly the singular focus at Candete Handcrafter Tex-Mex located in the Montrose area. Recently opened in October, Candente is a sister Tex-Mex restaurant of the Pit Room. Now, you won’t find any barbecue here, but there are a few dishes that contain the Pit Room’s smoky flavors with a Tex-Mex twist. One of those items is their Frito Burrito.

Frankly, I have never heard of a Frito Burrito. I’ve had lots of Frito pies growing up but had never heard of their Tex-Mex counterpart. When I asked the restaurant how extreme this dish was, they said it was about the length of a plate and easily more than three pounds. I was sold and ready for the Frito Burrito.

Cadente's Frito Burrito located in Houston (KPRC)

What in the world is a Frito Burrito?

I’m sure by now you are wondering if this burrito really contains Frito chips. It does, and it’s magical.

I asked Michael Sambrooks about how he came up with this food concept. His answer was simple - it reminded him of his childhood. Sambrooks recalls the time he used to order the ‘Frito Burrito’ from Taco Bell. Sadly, the menu item vanished, and Sambrook made it his mission to bring back these memories.

As for the burrito recipe, it’s made with homemade Texas Red-Chili and cheese, stuffed with Frito chips, wrapped in a homemade soft flour tortilla and topped with MORE chili and cheese. However, since I’m a fan of chips, I asked for some on the side and decided to sprinkle the burrito with more chips just because this is Extreme Foods.

Cadente's Frito Burrito located in Houston (KPRC)

When it was time to eat the burrito, my taste buds exploded. Not only was the chili spot on and filled with lots of flavors, the crunch of the chips made everything better. In a way, it reminded me of a Frito pie, just with a tortilla and lots of chips. Now that the tasting was over, the real challenge began: finishing this massive burrito.

My conversation with Michael Sambrooks and reaction to eating the Frito Burrito.

The Frito Burrito Won

It’s clear we had a winner. I did make some damage to the burrito, but at the end of the day, the burrito’s powerful size defeated me. I honestly tried to finish this beast. According to Sambrooks, he has never seen someone finish the whole Frito Burrito. If you’re up for the challenge and want a one-of-kind dish, then the Frito Burrito is for you.

Half-eaten Fri Burrito at Cadente, located in Houston (KPRC)

What’s in the Frito Burrito?

House-made Texas Red Chili

Cheddar Cheese

Fritos

Chopped White Onions

Queso

If Fritos or burritos aren’t your thing, don’t worry. Candente has a variety of options for everyone. They offer lunch specials and an amazing Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website here.

Me after my first bite