Here’s where you can try a new Houston vegan food truck that offers meatless barbecue

HOUSTON – Houstonians are lining up for a new vegan food truck that specializes in barbecue.

Houston Sauce Company launched their newest food truck, Houston Sauce Pit two weeks ago. Their menu contains options that contain meatless dishes that became a sellout to barbecue fans.

The project was raised by Jarrett Milton and Courtney Lindsay, who wanted to expand their menu to include choices that even carnivorous meat lovers can enjoy.

The food truck made their first stop at Lil’ Danny Speedo’s Go Fly a Kite Lounge in Greater Eastwood. They sold out in a matter of hours.

Some of the options served include a “loaded” brisket mash, smoked “wings” and brussel sprouts, and a “loaded” elote. Their most popular dish is the Smoked Link Loaded Mash, served with mashed potatoes, green onions and barbecue sauce.

The food truck will make a stop at numerous locations every weekend, with a stop at The Savoy on Emancipation Avenue and Big Sky Bar in the Heights area.

You can check their Instagram and Facebook pages to see where the food truck will be serving next.

IF YOU GO

Thursday

The Savory, 4402 Emancipation Ave

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday

Big Sky Bar, 1005 W. 19th St.

7 p.m. to midnight