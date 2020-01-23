Highly-anticipated H-E-B to open in Meyerland next week after last store closed due to Harvey flood damage

HOUSTON – Beloved Texas grocery store chain, H-E-B is set to open its doors in Meyerland next week after the community was without an H-E-B store since 2017 following flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The highly-anticipated two-story store in the Meyerland Plaza will open on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 4700 Beechnut Street. The 95,000-square-feet store will be in the northwest corner of Meyerland Plaza and will feature a parking structure and elevator on the lower level, and shopping and a sky bridge to JC Penney on the second level.

The building will also house a BBVA Compass Bank.

The store will feature H-E-B-branded products, a bakery, meat market, sushi, juices, a cafe and sandwiches and dry, frozen, dairy and deli items. There will also be flowers, the Cooking Connection, Meal Simple, Kosher amenities and Curbside pickup.

In October 2017, H-E-B closed the location at North Braeswood Boulevard and Chimney Rock Road after it incurred severe flood damage. The grocery store chain decided not to reopen that location.

"H-E-B is committed to Meyerland and stands by this community as it rebuilds from Hurricane Harvey’s devastating floods,” Cyndy Garza Roberts, H-E-B Public Affairs, previously said. “We look forward to serving our Meyerland neighbors in a bigger and better way.”