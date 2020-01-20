Weapon believed to be connected to Bellaire High School shooting found, city says

HOUSTON – A weapon connected to a shooting at Bellaire High School last week that left one student dead, was found Monday, according to the City of Bellaire.

“The weapon believed to be used in the Bellaire High School shooting that occurred last Tuesday has been found,” City of Bellaire Executive Assistant Raquel Porras wrote in a post on Nextdoor. “The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.”

Police previously said a 16-year-old suspect used a .32 caliber semi-automatic pistol in the shooting that left 19-year-old Cesar Cortes dead Tuesday. After the shooting, the suspect was at large for about four hours before he was arrested. Surveillance footage shows the moment authorities swarmed an alley by a Sunrise Grocery store and took him into custody.

Officials say the shooting was possibly unintentional but it is unknown if the suspect is cooperative with investigators. The teen suspect faces a manslaughter charge and is being held without release at the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center.

A mental health evaluation was ordered for the teen suspect Friday and police previously said the teen appears to show no remorse. The suspect’s next court hearing will be on Jan. 31.