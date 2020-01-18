Bellaire High School students hold protest at HISD headquarters. Police continue the search for weapon

BELLAIRE – Emotional students and community leaders gathered at the steps of Houston Independent School District headquarters Friday night demanding action by the school board.

This is after 19-year-old Cesar Cortes was shot and killed at Bellaire High School Tuesday.

Students are asking the board for more transparency, not only in this case but other recent gun-related incidents on campus.

“I think we want accountability from the district, but we also want to raise awareness about the issue of gun violence within our schools because we don’t want another life to be taken within our school or within our community,” said Bellaire High School student Milan Narayan.

The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old Bellaire High School student, has been charged with manslaughter. He appeared in juvenile court where it was decided he’ll remain in jail until his next court appearance, sources told KPRC 2.

Meanwhile, a dive team was at a creek nearby the school Friday afternoon searching for the gun believed to have been used in the shooting. However, no weapon was found.

Students gathered at Bellaire High School Friday afternoon for a vigil to remember and honor Cortes.

“It was more for the healing of the students involved, we let anybody speak that wanted to speak on the issue,” Izzy Richards, a Bellaire HS student, said. "Anyone who is close to him who felt like they had to say something about what we would do moving forward. But that was definitely a grieving period everyone.”