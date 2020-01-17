The weekend has arrived and road construction is in high gear! Here are the places to avoid so you don’t get tied up in traffic.

HOUSTON – Between weekend freeway construction and the Chevron Houston Marathon, here are the four things to know before you hit the road this weekend:

1. I-10 eastbound in Channelview

I-10 eastbound will be shut down at the San Jacinto River, from Monmouth St. to the 330 Spur. The closure will occur from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be removing the temporary median and re-striping the eastbound lanes now that bridge repairs are complete on the San Jacinto River Bridge. The Crosby Freeway and the Fred Hartman Bridge will be your best alternate routes for crossing the San Jacinto River this weekend.

This will be a huge inconvenience for some of you. On the bright side: After this weekend, there will be no more lane restrictions in either direction over the San Jacinto River!

Weekend Construction, 1-18-20 to 1-19-20

2. I-10 near Downtown Houston

Eastbound lanes on I-10 will be restricted by two lanes between San Jacinto Street and the Eastex Freeway. The restrictions will be in place from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Expect significant delays on the Katy Freeway (I-10) and the North Freeway (I-45) as you approach downtown this weekend.

3. US 290 near Jersey Village and Spring Branch

The Northwest Freeway (US 290) will be facing extensive closures and restrictions this weekend. Inbound, expect a total closure from Beltway 8 to Pinemont with continuing restrictions (three lanes closed) from Pinemont to West 34th Street.

Westbound on US 290, two lanes will be closed between Gessner and Spencer Road (FM 529).

All of the US 290 closures occur between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

4. The Chevron Houston Marathon is this weekend, too!

The Chevron Houston Marathon happens on Sunday. The race route for this year’s marathon, as always, takes runners through Downtown Houston, the Washington Corridor, River Oaks, Upper Kirby, Montrose, The Texas Medical Center, Rice University, West University, Uptown, Tanglewood, Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway. Be aware that some roads may be closed, restricted or detoured along the route. Be sure to look out for spectators and runners along the way and make sure to cheer for the runners if you have the opportunity. They really appreciate the moral support!