5 things to know if you are going to watch the Houston Marathon

HOUSTON – The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday in Downtown Houston.

Here are 5 things you need to know if you plan on attending.

1. Where does the race start and what time? Runners and participants of the marathon will begin at Congress and San Jacinto. The marathon and half marathon wheelchair participants will start at 6:50 a.m. and the marathon and half marathon runners will start at 7:01 a.m.

2. How can you keep track of your favorite runner during the run? There are several spots where you can watch the race, such as: Washington and Sabine, West Gray and Driscoll and Kirby and Norfolk. For a complete list go to https://www.chevronhoustonmarathon.com/race-weekend/spectator-info/. It’s also recommended that you download the free marathon app to keep live track of runners, live pro-athlete leaderboard and course maps. Go to https://live.sporthive.com/event/3822/App.

3. What parking is available? There is parking available at privately-owned surface lots and parking garages around the George R. Brown Convention Center and downtown area. The Chevron Houston Marathon does not control parking hours or prices. It is recommended that you be prepared to pay cash to lot attendants during race weekend.

4. What other entertainment will be available? There will be an assortment of entertainment from Elvis impersonators, tuba players, marching bands, cheerleaders and belly dancers.

5. What is prohibited to bring to the race? No animals, bicycles, baby joggers, strollers, roller skates, rollerblades and no wheeled vehicles other than wheelchairs. If you have questions about what is or isn’t allowed please email: marathon@chevronhoustonmarathon.com.