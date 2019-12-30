Man shot, killed by officers after chase that started in South Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed by officers early Monday after a chase that began in South Houston.

According to police, the chase started about midnight after Pasadena police officers tried to stop a vehicle on Shaver Street that was believed to have been stolen during an aggravated robbery.

Pasadena officers asked for assistance from Houston police about 12:15 a.m. as the chase entered the southeast part of the city, according to police. After about 15 minutes, the chase ended when the pursued vehicle crashed into a Pasadena police cruiser on Pershing Street, police said.

Police said the people who were in the car jumped out and fled the scene on foot. Police said officers chased one person who was in the car into a vacant lot, where the person is believed to have fired a pistol. Police said two Houston officers and two Pasadena officers fired their guns, killing the person.

Another person who was in the car was taken into custody and a third person is being sought, police said.

The identity of the person who was killed by officers was not immediately released.

Police said the special investigations division of the Houston Police Department and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case, which is standard policy after this type of shooting.