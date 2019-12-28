Wake for Austin mom, Heidi Broussard, held in Lake Charles Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA – A public visitation was held Friday for the Austin mother found dead in the trunk of a car in the Houston area earlier this month.

Heidi Broussard’s body was found last week in northwest Harris County after she and her newborn baby, Margot Carey, were reported missing on Dec. 12.

The baby is safe and back home with her father.

Broussard’s visitation was held in Lake Charles, Louisiana Friday. She will be laid to rest there Saturday.

The young mother’s friends said they are leaning on each other for support during this tough time.