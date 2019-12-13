Tavores Henderson’s bail set for $150,000

HOUSTON – Tavores Henderson, who is accused of killing Nassau Bay sergeant Kalia Sullivan earlier this week, had his bond set at $150,000 for capital murder when he was arraigned in PC Court on Thursday night.

Henderson, who was wearing a Harris County issued yellow jumpsuit and the handcuffs of Sullivan when he appeared in court, was arrested earlier Thursday after eluding the authorities for two days. He is facing capital murder charges after allegedly running over Sullivan with a car Tuesday after she attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for family assault charges.

There had been a manhunt for his capture but for nearly two days before a anonymous tip led to his capture on Thursday. His mother, Tiffany Henderson, and her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, were also arrested Thursday for assisting in helping Henderson elude police for two days.

Chief Art Acevedo, who this is week also dealing with the loss of one of his officers, is among those unhappy about what seems to be a low bond considering that Henderson is accused of killing a police officer. He certainly isn’t alone in being angered by the $150,000.

Outrageous! This coward who took the life of a hero & poses a clear & present danger to community & the people we serve. This story is incomplete, what court is this? Bail decisions need to be made on the basis of risk to public@ safety & of flight.



https://t.co/ie9ALuSADV — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 13, 2019

According to Thursday night’s appearance Henderson was granted a $150,000 bond in Harris County. But, if he makes bond, he won’t just walk free. Henderson has an open case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County has already revoked that bond. So, if he bonds out of Harris County, Montgomery County DA would ask Harris County to keep him in custody until they can get him and bring him up to the Montgomery County jail.

The state asked that no bond be issued for Henderson because of the nature of the crime and his track record for jumping bail in a previous case.

This story is developing.