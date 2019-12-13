Tavores Henderson’s mother one of two arrested in connection with helping accused cop killer of hiding from police

HOUSTON – The mother of Tavores Henderson and a man identified by authorities as her boyfriend were arrested Thursday for essentially helping the wanted cop killer stay under the radar the last few days.

A vehicle belonging to Geoffrey Wheeler was at the scene of Henderson’s arrest Thursday.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Wheeler and Henderson’s mother, Tiffany Henderson shuttled Tavores Henderson to a motel shortly after the death of the police Sgt. The hotel was reportedly paid for for two days by Wheeler, but Henderson only remained in the room for about three hours before being picked up by what is described as a white Cadillac.

Both Tiffany Henderson and Geoffrey Wheeler are in custody charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon, a third degree felony.

Thursday, Channel 2 Investigates interviewed Wheeler's parents at their Missouri City home.

"We had absolutely no idea,” Doug Wheeler said.