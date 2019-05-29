Manhunt underway for suspect in deadly shooting, shootout that injured deputy

At left, investigators look over the scene of a deadly shooting at a business near Cleveland, Texas, on May 29, 2019. At right, Pavol Vido is seen in an undated image released by authorities.

CLEVELAND, Texas - A manhunt is underway Wednesday in Liberty County after a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a business near Cleveland was followed by a shootout that injured a deputy a couple of miles away.

The deadly shooting was reported about 7 a.m. at the B Dependable plumbing shop on FM Road 321 near New Salem Road.

Capt. Ken DeFoor, of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, said 65-year-old Pavol Vido entered the business and shot three people. DeFoor said one of the victims, identified only as a female, died at the scene. The other two were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, DeFoor said.

DeFoor said Deputy Richard Whitten arrived at the shooting scene just as Vido was leaving in a white 2004 Mercury car. DeFoor said Whitten followed Vido until he pulled into the parking lot of a veterinary clinic about two miles away.

“The suspect jumped out of his car, started shooting at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire,” DeFoor said. “The deputy was hit one time in the throat.”

DeFoor said Whitten was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment, and he was conscious and talking when he was put into the air ambulance.

DeFoor said Vido has been living in a structure behind the plumbing business for a while before Wednesday’s shooting.

“He did live directly behind the plumbing shop and was in the process of being evicted,” DeFoor said.

Vido was last seen traveling south on FM Road 321. Vido was last seen traveling southbound on FM Road 321. Anyone with information on Vido's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Nearby schools increase security

Officials at the Tarkington Independent School District said schools near the scene have been locked down as a precaution.

Cleveland Independent School District officials said all campuses are in lock-in mode, meaning no visitors will be allowed to enter or exit the building. Officials said all ceremonies scheduled for this morning will be rescheduled.

