What we know about Pavol Vido, the suspect in Liberty County shootings

CLEVELAND, Texas - A manhunt is underway for Pavol Vido, the man accused of shooting three people at a plumbing business in Liberty County, one of whom died.
Vido is also accused of injuring a Liberty County deputy after the debuty encountered Vido near a veterinary clinic.
KPRC2 investigator Robert Arnold dove into Vido’s past and learned this is not his first encounter with law enforcement.
Here is what we know about Pavol Vido:
Personal details:
• Vido turned 65 this month.
• His Social Security number was issued in Florida.
• His Texas driver’s license was first issued in 1983.
• The address listed on his license is for a property on Yale Street in Independence Heights that is owned by the city of Houston.
• Property records show he hasn’t owned a home on that street since the '90s.
• He has a pending eviction notice.
Criminal history:
• He has been arrested several times on suspicion of violent crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Those cases were either acquitted or charges were dismissed.
• His last encounter with law enforcement was in 1994. His only convictions were for unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving with a suspended license and DWI.
