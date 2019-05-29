News

What we know about Pavol Vido, the suspect in Liberty County shootings

By Robert Arnold - Investigative Reporter

CLEVELAND, Texas - A manhunt is underway for Pavol Vido, the man accused of shooting three people at a plumbing business in Liberty County, one of whom died.

Vido is also accused of injuring a Liberty County deputy after the debuty encountered Vido near a veterinary clinic.

KPRC2 investigator Robert Arnold dove into Vido’s past and learned this is not his first encounter with law enforcement. 

Here is what we know about Pavol Vido:

Personal details: 

•    Vido turned 65 this month. 
•    His Social Security number was issued in Florida.
•    His Texas driver’s license was first issued in 1983.
•    The address listed on his license is for a property on Yale Street in Independence Heights that is owned by the city of Houston.
•    Property records show he hasn’t owned a home on that street since the '90s.
•    He has a pending eviction notice.

Criminal history:

•    He has been arrested several times on suspicion of violent crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
•    Those cases were either acquitted or charges were dismissed.
•    His last encounter with law enforcement was in 1994. His only convictions were for unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving with a suspended license and DWI.

