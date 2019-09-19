Tracking Imelda: Everything you need to know

Tropical Depression Imelda continues slowly moving north across Southeast Texas. The result has been torrential rain for some places, while others have picked up less than an inch.
A tornado touched down in east Harris County on Wednesday, but thankfully, no one was injured.
Here are the things you need to know about the storm and how it could impact you.
Flash flood watch continues as Imelda slowly moves north across SE Texas
The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Imelda, which is causing heavy rain over parts of southeast Texas as it crawls north through Southeast Texas..
No injuries reported after tornado touches down in east Harris County
A tornado touched down in east Harris County on Wednesday.
List of school closings, cancellations due to Tropical Depression Imelda
Here's a list of the latest school closures and cancellations that have been reported to KPRC 2.
Here’s where the most rain from Imelda has fallen so far
What was once Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall Tuesday afternoon. Since then, the storm has dumped heavy rain on much of Southeast Texas.
What's happening in our area as Imelda moves through
KPRC 2 has crews in the field all over the Houston area.
More headlines:
Here's how to check bayou levels, rainfall totals
These are the areas Houston drivers should avoid during heavy rain
Check the radar
High-water locations
How you can get flood insurance with zero wait time
PHOTOS: Viewers show Tropical Storm Imelda's impact across Houston area
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.