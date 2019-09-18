No injuries reported after tornado touches down in east Harris County

BAYTOWN, Texas - A tornado touched down in east Harris County on Wednesday.
It was caught on camera by several viewers.
At about 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a tornado was spotted over Cove, which is about 7 miles north of Beach City.
The NWS then said the EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Barbers Hill and Haney roads around 6:05 p.m.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Several people posted video and photos to Twitter and Facebook.
Here's a look at some of them.
