No injuries reported after tornado touches down in east Harris County

BAYTOWN, Texas - A tornado touched down in east Harris County on Wednesday.

It was caught on camera by several viewers.

At about 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported a tornado was spotted over Cove, which is about 7 miles north of Beach City.

The NWS then said the EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Barbers Hill and Haney roads around 6:05 p.m.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Several people posted video and photos to Twitter and Facebook.

Here's a look at some of them.

Tornado near GCM high school , Good call GCCISD pic.twitter.com/8xGw4wCvb2 — anthonny (@xnthonnny) September 18, 2019

Everyone hop inside the tornado it'll carry us to school tomorrow #gccisdislit pic.twitter.com/Qx0aTf1mrG — Sammy (@smoothsammyx) September 18, 2019

Behind our house in goose creek landing, baytown, tx Posted by Craig Spates on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.