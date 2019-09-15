What you need to know about tropical moisture and the Gulf going into this week

KPRC

HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center now gives the tropical moisture in the Gulf a 10% chance of developing within the next five days, down from the 30% estimate issued on Saturday. There are several reasons for this decrease in risk for development.

The shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere along with drier air being pulled into the middle of the Gulf reduce the chances.

Despite the Gulf water temperatures being plenty warm enough to generate tropical systems, the combination of the shear, the dry air and the proximity to land of the center of the circulation reduce Texas chances for a depression or tropical storm.

BUT heavy rain will still be an issue for the South and southeast Texas coast as a surface area of low pressure moves in and brings the tropical moisture with it! Look for rain amounts of 3-6" and isolated higher amounts by Friday.

Humberto is still off the coast of Florida as a tropical storm Sunday morning but expected to strengthen into a hurricane by late Sunday or early Monday morning and will turn to the east and out to sea toward Bermuda as possibly a category 2 hurricane.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.