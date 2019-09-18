Here's where the most rain from Imelda has fallen so far

HOUSTON - What was once Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall Tuesday afternoon. Since then, the storm has dumped heavy rain on much of Southeast Texas.

Here is a closer look at 24-hour rainfall amounts across the region.

Southeast Texas

Here are the 10 highest rainfall amounts, according to the National Weather Service as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Harris County

Here are the 10 highest rainfall amounts, according to the Harris County Flood Warning System as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

