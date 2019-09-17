List of schools closed due to Tropical Storm Imelda

Associated Press

HOUSTON - Here's a list of the latest school and college delays and closures that have been reported to KPRC 2.

This list will be updated as more information is received. If you have questions about a particular school district, please contact the district directly.

So far, Galveston Independent School District has canceled classes for students on Wednesday.

To view our interactive radar, click or tap here.

Track the tropics any time by visiting the Hurricane Headquarters page of Click2Houston.com or by downloading the KPRC 2 Hurricane Tracker app on Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.