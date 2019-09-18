What's happening in our area as Tropical Storm Imelda moves through

KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 has crews in the field all over the Houston area.

Here's a look at what's going on in some of the hardest-hit areas of the region.

Friendswood - Sally Mamdooh

What's happening: Residents were concerned because the area is prone to flooding and is in the flood plain.

Number to know: The city has seven creeks.

Channelview - Taisha Walker

What's happening: Steady rain is falling as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables have a fleet of high water vehicles ready to go, should flooding occur.

Quote of note: Constable Sherman Eagleton: "When the weather advisory tells you to stay in, please stay in. Let's pay attention and not drive through it."

SE Houston - Rose-Ann Aragon

What's happening: Along I-45, slick roads were reported around 3 p.m. Traffic was moving slow. Some vehicles were stopped on the freeway due to the conditions.

Pasadena - Phil Archer

What's happening: Steady rain fell in Pasadena on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, Pasadena ISD will decide whether it will cancel the day's classes. The Pasadena Rodeo is still on for this weekend, but trailers have been requested to be moved off the soft ground. Minor street flooding is expected as Tropical Storm Imelda moves through.

Quote of note: Pasadena's emergency management coordinator Frank Bengochea: "In the southeast part of Harris County, it has been raining since midnight and it's received about 3 inches of rain, so any rain you get on top of that, the bayous are already flooded and there's a great potential for additional flooding, so we got to be prepared."

Alvin - Syan Rhodes

What's happening: City officials said they're considering Imelda as a heavy rain event and are staging barricades around low-lying areas in case of street flooding. Officials said earlier forecasts for the area predicted 12 inches of rain over three days, but they're not sure they will end up with that amount.

Quote of note: Dixie Roberts, the spokesperson for the city of Alvin: "We're not anticipating any flooding in homes. We just want people to be careful when they're out and about in the city, don't go through standing water, turn around, don't drown that's the most important thing."

Galveston Fire Station No 1 - Bill Barajas

What's happening: Texas Task Force One was deployed to Galveston on Tuesday in case of flooding. Fire Departments from Longview and Fort Worth made the trip. They also brought along several high-water vehicles and boats. The task force will remain in Galveston until it's no longer needed and are standing by in case of an emergency.

What is Texas Task Force One? It's a statewide search and rescue group.

Pearland - Brittany Jeffers

What's happening: The coordinator for Emergency Management with the city of Pearland said that they don't anticipate Imelda to be a severe flooding event, but crews will monitor the area for localized street flooding and keep an eye on the surrounding creeks.

Quote of note: Peter Martin, the emergency management coordinator for the city of Pearland: "We do have a number of high-water response vehicles, and we have teams composed of firefighters and public works (employees) and we can activate them at a moment's notice and get them in the streets, but we don't believe that will be necessary."

Space Center Houston

What's happening: A massive tree toppled onto NASA Parkway during the storm, blocking a couple of lanes. Police directed traffic around the tree while public works and Nassau Bay Firefighters chopped it up.

