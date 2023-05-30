KPRC 2 Investigates presents season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’

Houston – The award-winning investigative docuseries is back.

‘The Evidence Room’ brings a fresh perspective to the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions, utilizing unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. From confession tapes to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - these are the criminal cases you may think you know, but you’ve never seen them quite like this.

Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ premieres Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+ with the horrible murders at the Malibu Grand Prix in 1983.

It was the place to hang out with friends, meet new people, and play the latest 80′s video games.

This season, the investigative team is also going in-depth on one of the worst serial killers you’ve never heard about, the awful gang-related murders of two teens, and the woman convicted of stabbing her husband nearly 200 times.

The devastating violence had significant impacts on the Houston area community.

Plus, we are also introducing a new episode highlighting some of the cases that still need resolution and justice.

Check out the graphic below for more information on when you can catch new episodes.

‘The Evidence Room’ recently received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”