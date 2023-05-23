KPRC 2 Investigates original docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ wins national award

Houston – The KPRC 2 Investigates true crime docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards on Tuesday. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

‘The Evidence Room’ brings fresh perspectives to some of the Houston area’s most notorious through exclusive access to the Harris County criminal archives.

Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ is currently in production. Investigator Robert Arnold will take you back inside the archives and hundreds of boxes of evidence. Plus, new this season - episodes shot on location in the communities where the crimes took place.

Watch the premiere of Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ on Wednesday, May 31 at 6:30 p.m. exclusively on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

The Telly Awards also honored the investigative documentary ‘Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy’ with a silver award.

In this hour-long documentary, KPRC 2 Investigates shared the stories of those who attended the festival, examined what went wrong, and pinpointed what needs to be done to prevent another mass casualty incident in Houston.

Both ‘The Evidence Room’ and ‘Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy’ premiered exclusively on the KPRC 2+ livestream.

