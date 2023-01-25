The Evidence Room S2:E1 - A Spring area family slaughtered by an uncle dressed in a delivery uniform

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates’ hit docuseries ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The series examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions utilizing unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives.

We’re starting the second season of ‘The Evidence Room’ with the case of Ronald Haskell.

Ronald Haskell is wheeled into a Houston courtroom in 2015. (KPRC)

The story begins with a horrific call from Cassidy Stay asking for help. At the time, she was a 15-year-old teenager. She called 911 to report her “Uncle Ronnie” shot and killed her family.

Cassidy, also injured, played dead until her uncle left the house with the family car.

Haskell was there to find his ex-wife. He’s originally from Logan, Utah. Haskell’s wife divorced him and gained custody of their children. Court records show he was looking for his wife and kids.

Ronald Lee Haskell (old mugshot)

He first stopped in California, where law enforcement found his mother bound and beaten. He then made his way to the Stay house in Spring, Texas.

In ‘The Evidence Room,’ you’ll see the Fed Ex uniform Haskell used to get in the home. At first, it was just the four children inside the house. When the parents came home, he decided to take the family’s lives and head to their grandmother’s home.

Ronald Haskell outfit worn on the day of arrest. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

On the way there, law enforcement caught up with him in a cul-de-sac. The standoff would last roughly three hours with deputies and officers armed to the t.

Haskell didn’t know where he was and calls 911. “I need police,” he tells the dispatcher. “There’s about 20 police officers pointing guns at me. Does that help?”

Three negotiators worked on getting Haskell out of the stolen Stay family car. He told them he wouldn’t do it unless he talked to his brother, who was a chief of police in Alaska.

Ronald Haskell talking to law enforcement. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Haskell was very aware of what was happening around him, telling the first negotiator, ‘Why don’t you tell your sniper on the roof he’s not got a very good shot on me there.’

The negotiator chuckles and tells Haskell, “Yeah, I’m not in charge of him.”

“Yeah, his scope may clear the light bar, but that bullet ain’t gonna clear it,” Haskell responds.

The negotiator tells him, “Okay. Well, you know what? I’m not worried about the sniper and the shot that he’s got. So, he’s just there as a backup. He’s not there to pull the trigger unless there’s a problem. Okay? And you and I can keep it to where there is not a problem, okay.”

Ronald Haskell walks into a Houston courtroom for the first day of his trial Aug. 26, 2019.

After Haskell gets arrested, KPRC 2′s Brandon Walker covers his case from gavel to gavel.

In this episode of ‘The Evidence Room,’ you’ll hear the phone call between Haskell and his mother talking about “hearing voices.” During the trial, Haskell’s mental health state was one of the arguments brought up, but prosecutors would argue the murders were well planned.

KPRC 2 Investigates Robert Arnold and Walker talk about the evidence and testimony used to convict and sentence Haskell to his death row execution.

