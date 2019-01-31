These are the Houston-area priests 'credibly accused' of sex abuse

The exterior of the downtown headquarters of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

HOUSTON - The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Thursday released a list of priests with "credible accusations" of sexual abuse of a minor.

The archdiocese was among 15 across Texas to release lists as part of an effort "to protect children from sexual abuse" while promoting "healing and a restoration of trust" in the church, calling the list a "major project."

SPECIAL COVERAGE OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH HERE

There were 42 names on the Galveston-Houston list. Nineteen of those men are deceased.

Click here to find the reports for the other 14 diocese in Texas.

Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is one of the priests on the list. He is charged with four counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact in Montgomery County. There are at least two victims.

The Jesuits released its list in early December. Five Jesuits with ties to Houston's Strake Jesuit College Preparatory were on the list. One other man with ties to a Houston church was also named.

Here are the names the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released Thursday:

Nicholas Cornelius Antle

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1934

Ordained: 1959

Status: Retired 1990

Removed from Ministry 2011

Deceased 2016

Assignments:

Catholic Chaplain Corps

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

St. Patrick, Galveston

St. Pius V, Pasadena

St. Rose of Lima, Houston (in residence)

St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)

Tribunal

Robert Ralph Barzyk

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1932

Ordination: 1958

Status: Retired 1993

Removed from Ministry 1994

Deceased 2007

Assignments:

Holy Family, Wharton

Holy Name, Houston

Holy Rosary, Rosenberg

Newman Center, Wharton Junior College

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Joseph, Baytown

St. Jude, Highlands

David Emmett Burn

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1935

Ordained: 1961

Status: Retired 1992

Removed from Ministry 1992

Deceased 2003

Assignments:

All Saints, Houston

Annunciation, Houston

Christ the King, Houston (in residence)

Our Mother of Mercy, Port Bolivar

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Francis de Sales, Houston

St. James, Port Arthur

St. Mary, La Porte

Moises Cabrera

Diocesan: Tuguegarao, Philippines

Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1985

Incardinated Manila 1994

Birth Year: 1946

Ordained: 1969

Status: Removed from Ministry 1988

Assignments:

Prince of Peace, Houston

St. Ambrose, Houston

St. Augustine, Houston

St. Michael, Houston

St. Rose of Lima, Houston

St. Thomas the Apostle, Huntsville

Allen Ray Doga

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1949

Status: Deceased 1999

Assignments:

Prince of Peace, Houston

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Edward, Spring

St. Frances Cabrini, Houston

St. Pius V, Pasadena

George Patrick Dougherty

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1967

Status: Removed from Ministry 1996

Deceased 2002

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

Notre Dame, Houston

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission, Navasota

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

Sacred Heart, Palestine

St. Augustine, Houston

St. Jerome, Houston

St. Patrick, Navasota



Richard Edelin

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1953

Ordained: 1979

Status: Removed from Public Ministry 2013.

Edelin was accused of repeatedly groping girl in 1981-1982 beginning at age 17 in confessional and at retreats at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He denied the allegations. The accuser was given $5,000. Edelin was sent to various other locations. In 2003, the Archdiocese sent him to Oregon. Accuser complained. He began to work in Baker, Oregon, diocese where a seminary classmate was a bishop. Still a priest.

Assignments:

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

Sacred Heart, Conroe

Sacred Heart, Pattison

St. Francis de Sales, Houston

St. John Vianney, Houston

St. Thomas More, Houston

Carlos (Charles) Guerra

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1953

Ordained: 1981

Status: Removed from Ministry 1984

Left Priesthood 1987

Assignments:

Epiphany of the Lord, Katy

St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston

St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston

Rodrigo J. Guillermo

Diocesan: Manila, Philippines

Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1979

Birth Year: 1928

Ordained: 1965

Status: Retired 1994

Removed from Ministry 1994

Deceased 2015

Assignments:

Catholic Chaplain Corps

Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence)

Queen of Peace, Houston

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

St. Charles Borromeo, Houston

St. Jerome, Clute

St. Mathias the Apostle, Magnolia

St. Thomas More, Houston (in residence)



Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond

Religious: La Salette Fathers

Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1986

Birth Year: 1916

Ordained: 1949

Status: Retired 1990

Deceased 1990

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

Most Holy Trinity, Trinity

Our Lady of Lourdes, Hitchcock

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

St. Dominic, Houston

St. Francis of the Tejas, Crockett

St. John, Hungerford

St. Joseph, Brazoria

St. Mary, Cleveland

Stephen R. Horn

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1944

Ordained: 1973

Status: Removed from Ministry 2008.

An allegation of sexual abuse of a minor was made against Father Stephen R Horn, formerly Pastor of Christ the King Church. The allegation stems from Father's alleged interaction with an individual between 1989 and 1993, while he was Pastor at Christ the King. Special panel recommended that Father Horn be withdrawn from ministry pending further proceedings. Horn has also served as associate pastor of St. Mary's Church in Texas City and St. Mary's Church in Galveston. After the accusations surfaced, Horn was sent to Shalom Center on sabbatical. Then the Archdiocese announced to his church he was being removed.

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston

St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal, Texas City

St. Theresa, Houston



William Jimenez

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1927

Ordained: 1953

Status:Removed from Ministry 1959

Assignments:

Resurrection, Houston

St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

Joseph Giles Leduc

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1929

Ordination: 1955

Status: Deceased 1981

Assignments:

Annunciation, Houston

Assumption, Houston

Christ the King, Houston

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

St. Dominic, Houston

St. Joseph, Baytown

St. Mary, Port Arthur

St. Philip Neri, Houston

St. Pius V, Pasadena

St. Vincent de Paul, Houston

Jesse S. Linam

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1935

Ordained: 1961

Status: Retired 1998.

Lawsuit against him dismissed due to statute of limitation. In lawsuit, he was accused of misconduct with a boy 1973-1974.

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

Holy Rosary, Rosenberg

Newman Center, Galveston

Queen of Peace, Houston

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Ambrose, Houston

St. Andrew, Channelview

St. Henry, Freeport

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport

Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville

Denis O. Lynch

Religious: Discalced Carmelite

Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1972

Birth Year: 1930

Ordained: 1957

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993

Deceased 2015

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

St. Alphonsus, Houston

St. Mary, Humble

St. Theresa, Houston

Christopher J. Martin

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston, Victoria

Birth Year: 1900

Ordained: 1924

Status: Deceased 1989

Assignments:

All Saints, Houston

Annunciation, Houston

Assumption, Houston

Blessed Sacrament, Houston

Holy Cross, Bay City

Holy Name, Houston

St. Anthony Cathedral, Beaumont

St. Joseph, Bryan

St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

St. Patrick, Galveston

Donald A. Neumann

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1946

Ordination: 1972

Status: Removed from Ministry 2013

Assignments:

Catholic Chaplain Corps

Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston (in residence)

St. Gregory the Great, Houston (in residence)

St. Paul the Apostle, Houston

St. Pius V, Pasadena

St. Thomas More, Houston

Lawrence O. Peguero

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1921

Ordained: 1947

Status: Retired 1993. Deceased 2000.

Civil suits filed in 2010 with accusations of molestation. A second suit was filed in late 2010. Lawsuits were filed after his death.

Assignments:

Holy Name, Houston

Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston

Our Lady of St. John, Houston

Resurrection, Houston

St. Anne, Beaumont

St. Gregory the Great, Houston

St. Joseph, Beaumont

St. Patrick, Galveston

Dennis L. Peterson

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1947

Ordained: 1973

Status: Laicized 2005. Deceased 2007.

Charged with sexual assault in 1999, but he was no billed. Then lawsuits were filled, but dismissed for statute of limitations.

Assignments:

All Saints, Houston

Queen of Peace, Houston

Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Houston

Special Youth Services

St. Benedict the Abbott, Houston

St. Francis Cabrini, Houston

St. Jerome, Houston

St. John Neumann, Houston

St. Michael, Houston

St. Theresa, Houston



Robert C. Ramon

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1949

Ordination: 1982

Status: Removed from Ministry 2002. Resigned from Priesthood 2002. Deceased 2014.

Assignments:

Annunciation, Houston

Prince of Peace, Houston

Resurrection, Houston

Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson

St. Charles Borromeo, Houston

St. Frances Cabrini, Houston

St. John of the Cross, New Caney

Tribunal



Charles Kevin Schoppe

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1949

Status: Removed from Ministry & Retired 1992

Deceased 2014

Assignments:

Resurrection, Houston

St. Dominic Center

St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

St. Piux X, Beaumont

St. Thomas More, Houston

Anthony G. Stredny

Diocesan: Nashville

Incardinated Galveston-Houston 1971

Birth Year: 1929

Ordination: 1957

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993

Deceased 2018

Assignments:

Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park (in residence)

Port Ministry

St. Francis of Assisi, Houston

St. Michael, Lake Jackson

St. Vincent de Paul, Houston



Ivan Turic

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1940

Ordination: 1968

Status: Faculties Removed 1977



Religious Order Priests

Antonio Gonzalez, OMI

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1927

Ordained: 1957

Status: Left Priesthood 198

Assignments:

Immaculate Conception, Houston

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Galveston

St. Patrick, Houston

St. Thomas the Apostle, Houston

Jack Hanna, CSB

Religious: Basilian Fathers

Birth Year: 1944

Ordained: 1974

Status: Faculties Removed 2013 (Galveston-Houston)

Assignments:

St. Thomas High School, Houston

Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ

Religious: Josephite Fathers

Birth Year: 1894

Ordained: Check OCD

Status: Deceased 1969

Assignments:

Our Mother of Mercy, Houston

St. Francis Xavier, Houston

Dennis Laroche, MM

Religious: Maryknoll

Birth Year: 1946

Ordained: 1974

Status: Left Priesthood 1987

Assignments:

Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park

St. Cyril of Alexandria, Houston

Pius Lawe, SVD

Religious: Divine Word Fathers

Birth Year: 1976

Ordained: 2005

Status: Removed from Ministry 2009

Assignments:

St. Mary of the Purification, Houston

Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB

Religious: Basilian Fathers

Birth Year: 1916

Ordained: 1942

Status: Deceased 1998

Assignments:

Holy Family, Missouri City

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg

St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), Angleton

St. Thomas High School

Vincent A. Orlando, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

KPRC2

Orlando was principal at Strake Jesuit from 1979 to 1984 when a student reported him for inappropriate touching. Orlando stayed at the school until 2000. He now reportedly lives in Missouri.

Birth: 1941

Ordination: 1974

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ

KPRC2

Religious: Josephite Fathers

Ordained: 1959

Status: Removed from Ministry 1993

Retired 1993

Assignments:

Prairie View Newman Center

St. Nicholas, Houston

TSU Newman Center

Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR

Religious: Redemptorist Fathers

Birth Year: 1925

Ordained: 1952

Status: Laicized 1990

Assignments:

Holy Ghost, Houston

Donald Stavinoha, OMI

KPRC2

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1943

Ordination: 1970

Status: Removed from Ministry 1986

Convicted 1988

Assignments:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Houston

St. Patrick, Houston

Gerard Martin Weber, OMI

Religious: Oblate

Birth Year: 1936

Ordination: 1962

Status: Removed from Ministry 2011

Assignments:

Blessed Sacrament, Houston

Christian Renewal Center, Dickinson

Our Lady of Sorrows, Houston

John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.

Religious: Carmelite

Status: Removed from Ministry 2011

Assignments:

Mount Carmel High School

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Houston

Andrew Willemsen, CM

Religious: Vincentian

(Later Incardinated Austin)

Birth Year: 1928

Ordained: 1954

Status: Deceased 2012

Assignments:

St. Jerome, Houston

St. Mary Seminary, Houston



Extern Priests (from other dioceses)

Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco

Diocesan: Cali, Colombia

Birth Year: 1908

Ordained: 1931

Status: Removed from Ministry 1960

Assignments:

Methodist Hospital

St. Vincent de Paul, Houston (in residence)

Fernando Noe Guzman

Diocesan: Morelia, Mexico

Birth Year: 1951

Ordained: 1979

Status: Removed from Ministry 1987

Assignments:

Our Lady of Fatima, Galena Park

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Navasota

St. Patrick, Navasota

Francisco Ordonez

Diocesan: Nuevo Laredo, Mexico

Birth Year: 1930

Ordained: 1995

Status: Removed from Ministry 2003

Assignments:

Immaculate Conception, Houston

St. Augustine, Houston

St. Helen, Pearland

(Assisted with Spanish Masses)

Notre Dame, Houston

St. Benedict, Houston

St. John Vianney, Houston

St. Vincent de Paul, Houston

Joseph Tully

Diocesan: Rockford

Ordination: 1925

Status: Retired 1971

Deceased 1982

Assignments:

St. Anne, Beaumont

St. Mary Cathedral Basilica, Galveston

St. Theresa, Houston



**Special Category -- Recent Allegations currently under investigation



** John T. Keller

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1948

Ordination: 1974

Status: Removed from Ministry 2019

Assignments:

Christ the Good Shepherd, Spring

Prince of Peace, Houston

St. Frances Cabrini, Houston

St. Justin Martyr, Houston



Criminal Charges Pending



**Manuel La Rosa Lopez

KPRC2

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1957

Ordination: 1996

Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018

Assignments:

Sacred Heart, Conroe

St. Francis de Sales, Houston

St. John Fisher, Richmond

Tribunal

HERE ARE THE JESUITS ACCUSED:

Jody Blanchard, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

Blanchard, 65, left the Jesuits and is now a counselor to the elderly, according to his LinkedIn page. He reportedly lives in Louisiana.

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1983

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans

Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

Naughton was president of Strake Jesuit in 1989 and 1990, according to an assignment record. He died in 2012. No public allegations appear to involve Strake students.

Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Charles G. Coyle, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Coyle worked at Strake Jesuit in 1977 and 1978, according to an assignment record, but his position isn't listed.

Birth: 1932

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.

Newton High, Newton, Mass.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Holy Cross High, New Orleans

Tulane University, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans

Edward D. DeRussy, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1957

Status of Individual: Deceased 2001

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.

St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.

Ignatius Residence, New Orleans

St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas

Austin N. Park, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio

Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Houston

St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.

RELATED: Did you have contact with one of the priests? Share your story here.

Visit the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops' website for information on reporting abuse.

Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Clergy Disclosure List KPRC2's Legal analyst Brian Wice and KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum discuss the legal implications of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston Clergy Disclosure List. MORE ---> https://www.click2houston.com/catholicchurch Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, January 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.