Sex abuse allegations list: Several Jesuits who spent time at Strake Jesuit named

HOUSTON - Multiple Jesuits who spent time at Houston's Strake Jesuit College Preparatory as well as one Houston church, were named in a list of those with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province released Friday.

The Jesuits said the men fall into one of three categories:

Jesuits of this province against whom one or more credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult have been made;

Jesuits from other provinces against whom there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province;

Jesuits of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites or the websites of other Jesuit provinces.

The Jesuits point out "inclusion on this list does not imply that the allegations are true and correct or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime or liable for civil claims."

Here's a list of those who had ties to Houston's Strake Jesuit:

Jody Blanchard, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1983

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994

Pastoral Assignments:

St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans

Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province

Birth: 1933

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.

Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Vincent A. Orlando, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1941

Ordination: 1974

Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Charles G. Coyle, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1932

Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.

Newton High, Newton, Mass.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Holy Cross High, New Orleans

Tulane University, New Orleans

Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas

Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans

Edward D. DeRussy, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1957

Status of Individual: Deceased 2001

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s

Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.

St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.

Ignatius Residence, New Orleans

St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas

One more Jesuit from St. Joseph Church was named in the list:

Austin N. Park, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio

Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Houston

St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.

KPRC2 has asked officials at the Strake Jesuit school for a comment about the list.

