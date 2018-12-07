Sex abuse allegations list: Several Jesuits who spent time at Strake Jesuit named

HOUSTON - Multiple Jesuits who spent time at Houston's Strake Jesuit College Preparatory as well as one Houston church, were named in a list of those with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province released Friday.
The Jesuits said the men fall into one of three categories:
- Jesuits of this province against whom one or more credible claims of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult have been made;
- Jesuits from other provinces against whom there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province;
- Jesuits of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites or the websites of other Jesuit provinces.
The Jesuits point out "inclusion on this list does not imply that the allegations are true and correct or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime or liable for civil claims."
Here's a list of those who had ties to Houston's Strake Jesuit:
Jody Blanchard, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)
Birth: 1953
Ordination: 1983
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus 1994
Pastoral Assignments:
St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans
Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)
NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
Birth: 1933
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2009; Deceased 2012
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, La.
Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Vincent A. Orlando, SJ (ONE ALLEGATION)
Birth: 1941
Ordination: 1974
Status of Individual: Removed from ministry and lives under supervision
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Charles G. Coyle, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)
Birth: 1932
Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus 2004, deceased 2015
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s – 70s
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Woodstock College, Woodstock, Md.
Newton High, Newton, Mass.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Holy Cross High, New Orleans
Tulane University, New Orleans
Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga.
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas
Pastoral Ministry, New Orleans
Edward D. DeRussy, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)
Birth: 1926
Ordination: 1957
Status of Individual: Deceased 2001
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1970s
Removed from Ministry: Restricted from ministry with minors 1991
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
St. Joseph Church, Zephyrhills, Fla.
St. Benedict Church, Crystal River, Fla.
Ignatius Residence, New Orleans
St. John's Hospital, Nassau Bay, Texas
One more Jesuit from St. Joseph Church was named in the list:
Austin N. Park, SJ (MORE THAN ONE ALLEGATION)
Birth: 1918
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio
Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Joseph Church, Houston
St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.
Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.
St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
KPRC2 has asked officials at the Strake Jesuit school for a comment about the list.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.