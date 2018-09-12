Ex-employee at Catholic church in Conroe accused of sexually abusing children

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is seen in this mugshot released by the Conroe Police Department on Sept. 12, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - A former employee of a Catholic church in Conroe turned himself in to police Tuesday after accusations that he abused children while assigned to the church, police said.

According to Conroe police, Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was charged with four counts of indecency with a child in connection with an investigation that was launched last month.

Police said the allegations of abuse span from the late '90s to the early 2000s and accuse La Rosa-Lopez of abusing children while he was assigned to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Investigators said the employee surrendered to authorities at the Montgomery County Jail on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what position La Rosa-Lopez held at the church.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that La Rosa-Lopez is no longer an employee of the church, per police.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.