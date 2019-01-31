Did you have contact with any priests named in Archdiocese's list? Share your story

The Catholic Church's 15 Archdioceses in Texas released the names of priests "credibly accused" of sexual assaulting minors dating back to the 1950s. You can read the Galveston-Houston list here, and the lists from across Texas here.

If you had contact with any of the priests, and would like to share your story, we'd like to hear from you. Your contributions will help guide coverage and possibly contribute to our reporting. All information shared below will be reviewed by the KPRC2 newsroom. Please indicate if you would be willing for a reporter to contact you.

Questions about the survey? Email the newsroom here.

