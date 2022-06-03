4 Houston-area children killed by escaped Texas inmate attended Tomball ISD, district says

Escaped inmate shot, killed during foot-chase after possibly killing 1 adult, 4 children from the Houston-area, TDCJ says

The four Houston-area children who were found dead inside a home in Centerville attended Tomball ISD, the district revealed.

Tomball ISD said in a statement Friday morning that the four children attended schools within the district.

“There are no words,” said Tomball ISD Dr. Martha Salazar Zamora, Tomball ISD Superintendent of Schools. “During this difficult time, the Tomball community is continuing to pull together following the tragic loss of four students.”

According to the district, grief counselors are available to students upon request.

Investigators said five people -- one man and four children -- were visiting their weekend home off Highway 7 in Centerville when they believe Gonzalo Lopez, the escaped inmate who was on the run for the past three weeks, killed them. Lopez had fled from the scene in their white Chevrolet Silverado.

Lopez later engaged in a shootout Thursday night near San Antonio where he was killed.

Read Tomball ISD’s letter to the district below:

Tomball ISD Family,

It is with sadness and heavy heart that I share the devastating news of a tragedy that has affected our Tomball community.

The lives of four Tomball ISD students and their grandfather were taken from us on Thursday by the escaped Texas fugitive near Centerville.

The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather.

We ask that you extend your prayers and support to these families who needs us the most at this time. We share a special bond in Tomball and we understand this will personally affect many students and families in our small community.

For any student, in light of this tragedy that may need grief counseling, Tomball ISD has arranged for that service to be available. Please contact your campus principal if you are in need of support.

Thank you in advance for your support at this time.

