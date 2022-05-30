US Marshals Office: New photos released of missing Texas inmate who stole prison bus

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County after he reportedly crashed a prison bus before fleeing.

CENTERVILLE, Texas – The U.S. Marshals Office released new photos of an inmate who escaped custody from officials in rural Texas as the search enters three weeks.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, was last seen running to the woods off Highway 7 in Centerville, Texas, on May 12 after he he’s accused of stealing a prison bus and stabbing a Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer.

The new photos, shared by the U.S. Marshals Office, showed several tattoos on multiple areas of his upper body, including his back and abdomen. The tattoos include names “GONZO,” “MEXICAN,” and “AZTLAN.”

US Marshals Office released these photos of Gonzalo Lopez. (KPRC)

The U.S. Marshals Office said in a release that they have contributed up to $10,000 from an already combined reward of up to $50,000 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Prior to the escape, Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

According to the Associated Press, TDCJ said Lopez somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage, and crawled out the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez and they both eventually got off the bus.

