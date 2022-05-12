Manhunt underway for escaped inmate who stabbed correctional officer before stealing prison bus and crashing in E. Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas – A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped after he reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the inmate, who was identified as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, ended up stabbing a correctional officer before crashing the stolen bus about two miles away from Centerville, Texas off Highway 7.

Lopez is currently serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He was reportedly being transported from Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.

🚨 Alert 🚨 Recent Update: 3:00 AM Suspect still at large. Numerous agencies still working together to apprehend... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 12, 2022

The missing inmate is described as a white male wearing a TDCJ white uniform. Authorities say Lopez is considered armed and dangerous, although he’s not actually armed.

Deputies said they have multiple agencies working to find the inmate and warned residents to not approach Lopez. They also urged residents to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous however we do not believe that he has a weapon in his possession at this time. But, he should be considered someone who is very dangerous,” Texas Department of Criminal Justice information officer Robert Hurst said. “Do not attempt to take this person into custody by yourself. If you see him please contact the nearest law enforcement agency through 911, they will take matters into hand.”

Officials closed the road between US 45 and FM 39 Thursday night for the search, according to DPS.

Centerville ISD was placed on a lockdown, but officials say they do not think students or staff are in any danger, according to KBTX. As a precaution, classes within Centerville ISD were canceled.