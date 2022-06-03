2 adults, 3 kids found dead inside home believed to be tied to escaped TDCJ inmate, DPS says; Authorities searching for this truck

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County after he reportedly crashed a prison bus before fleeing.

CENTERVILLE, Texas – Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety say that two adults and three children were found dead in Leon County near the area where escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was last seen in May. Lopez is believed to be tied to the murders, according to TxDPS.

Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado with license plate #DPV4520.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, someone who was worried about the well-being of their elderly relative called a law enforcement agency which led authorities to the home.

Officials from the TDCJ say they plan to provide an update on Thursday night regarding the entire incident.

Lopez is a convicted murderer who was able to escape police custody on May 12.

Authorities say Lopez escaped on Highway 7 after he stabbed a TDCJ correctional officer who was transporting him and other prisoners to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

The 46-year-old was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

PHOTOS OF LOPEZ’S TATTOOS BELOW:

US Marshals Office released these photos of Gonzalo Lopez. (KPRC)

It is unclear how far the inmate has traveled since the date of his disappearance or where he currently might be.

Highway 7 is closed west of Centerville, according to KBTX.

If you see Lopez, call 911 or DPS Communications at (979) 776-3101.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be issued as they are provided.

